TCS ranked among Top 50 most valuable global brands by Kantar BrandZ 2025

Tata Consultancy Services has been ranked among the 100 most valuable brands worldwide in the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2025 Report.

In a 20th edition ceremony held in New York by Kantar, TCS was accorded a brand value of $57.3 billion with an accelerated 28% year-on-year growth. TCS now ranks #45 globally, in a list that includes the world’s most prominent brands across industry sectors.

In a separate independent brand audit carried out by Momentum-ITSMA, TCS demonstrated 95% aided brand awareness with business executives across 26 countries worldwide, up exponentially from 29% which the same audit polled in 2010. Martin Guerrieria, Head of Kantar BrandZ, said, “By drawing on the depth of BrandZ's database over the last quarter of a century, our insights show that with the right level of investment and strategic focus, brands have huge potential to drive growth for their owners. TCS’ performance this year demonstrates its ability to innovate at scale with AI capabilities now running through its portfolios. TCS’ strategic sponsorship programmes continue to build a strong global presence and community around its brand.”

At the centre of this momentum is TCS’ sponsorship of 14 global running events, including five of the seven Abbott World Marathon Majors such as the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon, and TCS Sydney Marathon. These events engage over 600,000 runners annually and contributed $2.25 billion to local economies in 2024, raising $279 million for charitable causes.

The TCS brand also demonstrated a 30-point uplift in brand familiarity and 40-point uplift in brand consideration, the highest improvement amongst all the key sponsors of the sport.