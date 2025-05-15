            
Indian film bodies declare boycott of Turkey over Pro-Pakistan stance amid rising tensions

The move comes in the wake of Turkey’s continued support for Pakistan amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions.

By  Storyboard18May 15, 2025 12:22 PM
The association described the boycott as a "patriotic stand" in defense of India's national integrity, stressing that its commitment to the country goes beyond entertainment.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has imposed a complete boycott of all film shoots and cultural collaborations with Turkey, citing the country's continued support for Pakistan amid the ongoing Indo-Pak tensions.

In a press statement, AICWA said: “We have always stood with the nation. Turkey’s open alignment with Pakistan, especially during times of terror and instability, cannot be overlooked. The Indian film industry will not support or engage with any nation that stands against India’s sovereignty.”

AICWA's directive in detail:

- Immediate ban on filming in Turkey: No Indian film, television, or digital content will be shot in Turkey henceforth. Producers, directors, and production houses have been strictly instructed to refrain from planning any projects in the country.

- End to cultural collaborations: Turkish actors, directors, and creatives are barred from participating in Indian productions. All existing contracts with Turkish entities will be scrutinized and, if possible, annulled.

- Enforcement and penalties: AICWA has announced active monitoring and warned of strict disciplinary action against any individual or company that fails to adhere to this directive.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), another powerful body representing over 36 crafts in the Indian entertainment ecosystem, has also echoed AICWA's sentiments.

Posting on X, FWICE issued an appeal urging all Indian producers to refrain from choosing Turkey as a film shooting destination. Their statement cited Ankara's increasing diplomatic proximity to Islamabad as a cause for concern for India's national security.


First Published on May 15, 2025 12:20 PM

