Meta names Benjamin Joe as Regional VP, APAC; succeeds Dan Neary

Benjamin Joe, who led Meta as the vice president - South East Asia and emerging markets, has been elevated to regional vice president, APAC, where he succeeds Dan Neary.

Joe shared a note, which stated, "Since joining Meta in 2011, I've had the privilege of working in multiple leadership roles across different markets, from the global headquarters in the United States to offices in Korea and Southeast Asia. The APAC region is vibrant, diverse, and full of opportunities. I'm committed to driving innovation and transformative growth for our clients and partners alongside Meta's talented teams."

Neary too shared a note, where he highlighted, "Prior to joining Meta, Ben worked at McKinsey & Company and IBM. Ben’s deep understanding of our company and region as well as his ability to build high-performing teams and help businesses grow will serve him well in his new role."

Further, he added, "Following Ben's appointment, Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President for Meta India, will expand her responsibilities to lead our business in both India and Southeast Asia."

Joe began his career at Meta in new business development with the growth team in the United States and was previously country director for Korea. Prior to joining Meta, Joe worked at McKinsey & Company and IBM.

Neary, on the other hand, began his career at Kellogg Company and went on to work across McRand International, Vendeo Services, eBay and Skype.