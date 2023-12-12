Sam Altman’s iphone crashed after he was fired from OpenAI. Here’s why

When Sam Altman was abruptly fired as OpenAI's CEO, not only did it break the internet but also his iPhone too gave up on him. In a podcast with American comedian and producer Trevor Noah, Altman answered questions that even the ChatGPT couldn't.

Altman told Noah that after the news was out, his iPhone was unstable because there were nonstop notifications. "iMessage did this thing where it stopped working for a while, then messages got delivered late, then it marked everything as read," he said, adding that most of the messages were about people who wanted to come and work with him.

“I was confused. It was chaotic and was “obviously upset" by the board's decision,” Altman said.