Sam Altman’s iphone crashed after he was fired from OpenAI. Here’s why

In a podcast with comedian Trevor Noah, Sam Altman answered questions that even ChatGPT didn’t know the answers to.

Dec 12, 2023
"iMessage did this thing where it stopped working for a while, then messages got delivered late, then it marked everything as read," Altman said. (Image sourced from Forbes)

When Sam Altman was abruptly fired as OpenAI's CEO, not only did it break the internet but also his iPhone too gave up on him. In a podcast with American comedian and producer Trevor Noah, Altman answered questions that even the ChatGPT couldn't.

Altman told Noah that after the news was out, his iPhone was unstable because there were nonstop notifications. "iMessage did this thing where it stopped working for a while, then messages got delivered late, then it marked everything as read," he said, adding that most of the messages were about people who wanted to come and work with him.

“I was confused. It was chaotic and was “obviously upset" by the board's decision,” Altman said.

Last month, the human face of Artificial Intelligence and chief executive of OpenAI, Altman was suddenly and dramatically fired by the OpenAI board. OpenAI was founded as a non-profit organisation and its board oversees a commercial subsidiary of which Altman is CEO. The board asked Altman to leave because he was not “consistently candid in his communications” with them and was thus “hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities”.


First Published on Dec 12, 2023

