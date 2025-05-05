'Gaming is a new avenue for India's economic strength,' says Bansuri Swaraj at DLF 2025

Parliamentarian and senior advocate of the Supreme Court of India, Bansuri Swaraj, expressed strong support for the Indian gaming industry at the Storyboard18 Delhi Literature Festival (DLF), highlighting its significant economic potential.

The MP emphasized that the gaming industry could be a major driver for innovation, technology, and economic growth in India. "Seeing the economic potential of gaming as a powerhouse not only in innovation and technology but its potential to be leveraged for strengthening the economic growth of the country," Swaraj said at DLF 2025.

She also praised content creators who promote government schemes and raise financial awareness on social media platforms.

"When I scroll through Instagram reels, I appreciate influencers who create valuable content on topics like government schemes and investments. For instance, reels on Digi Yatra and Digi Locker applications, and those highlighting the benefits of investing in sovereign gold bonds, are particularly useful. I am glad such content is being consumed on social media; supply follows demand."

Bansuri Swaraj, 41, made her parliamentary debut in 2024 after winning the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, following in the footsteps of her mother, the late veteran politician Sushma Swaraj.

According to Bansuri, India needs more young political leaders to turn Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision into reality by 2047.

"Politics is not an industry or profession; it's a selfless endeavour focused on the welfare of society," Swaraj said at the DLF. "Politics empowers you to amplify positive change and make it accessible to the masses. It's never about being the game, or about being played. Instead, it is about rewriting the rules."

Emphasizing the significance of youth, Bansuri noted that they are the country's greatest assets. "With 65% of India's population under 35, Swaraj stressed that the demographic dividend should be leveraged not just as human resources, but also as innovators and entrepreneurs who can harness groundbreaking technologies like AI."

Calling herself blessed in politics because of her mother's revered image, Bansuri added she would ultimately be judged on her own work, projects, endeavors, and vision.

She shared an anecdote about Sushma Swaraj's commitment to her promises. "My mother always had time for everything in her life and was a brilliant time manager."

"One day, she promised to get ice creams for my friends who came for a sleepover," Bansuri recalled. "Despite getting stuck with work and coming home around midnight, she woke us up with Kwality Walls ice cream in a plastic bag. She had stopped at India Gate and bought as much ice cream as she could, determined to keep her commitment."

Bansuri said that the incident left a lasting impression on her.