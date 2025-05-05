            
CXO Moves: Exec movements across Visa, Google, P&G Health Care and more

Executive moves in the world of brands and agencies.

By  Storyboard18May 5, 2025 7:32 AM
Get the full picture on people and their moves on the corporate jungle gym in CXO Moves. (Representational image via Unsplash)

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Sujatha V Kumar

Previous: Head of Marketing for India and South Asia, Visa

Sujatha V Kumar, who headed Visa as head of marketing for India and South Asia, has stepped down from her position. She has worked across Procter & Gamble, Nokia, The Royal Bank of Scotland, The Coca-Cola Company and Google.

Gunjan Soni

Present: Country Managing Director, YouTube India, Google

YouTube has appointed Gunjan Soni as the country managing director for India. With over two decades of leadership experience spanning business, technology, marketing, and e-commerce, Soni is set to lead YouTube's growth and innovation efforts in India.

She has worked across Infosys Technologies, McKinsey & Company, Star India, and Zalora Group.

Sahil Sethi

Previous: Senior marketing director, P&G Health Care India

After more than 14 years with Procter & Gamble, Sahil Sethi, senior marketing director at P&G Health Care India, has stepped down from his position. Sethi has worked at Verizon Data Services.

Pritika Shah

Previous: Senior vice president - marketing & CRM, HDFC Life

Present: EVP and head - marketing & CSR, HDFC Life

HDFC Life has elevated Pritika Shah to a new role. She has worked across Pizza Hut, Dabur India, ICICI Bank, GE Money, Aditya Birla Capital and Bharti AXA Life Insurance.

Jonnie Cahill

Previous: Chief Marketing Officer, The Heineken Company

Present: SVP and CMO, International Foods, PepsiCo

PepsiCo has appointed Jonnie Cahill in a new role. He has worked across Diageo and Telefonica.

Madhav Sheth

Present: Founder and tech advisor, Nxtcell

Madhav Sheth, who joined Alcatel India last year, will be leading Nxtcell as founder and tech advisor. NxtCell India holds the brand authorization for brand Alcatel for India and other international Markets. Sheth has worked across synopsis, Priory Business Group, Perfect Communications, Oppo and realme India.

Naveen Kukreja

Previous: Co-founder and CEO, Paisabazaar

Naveen Kukreja, co-founder and chief executive officer of fintech startup Paisabazaar, has stepped down from his position.

He began his career at Citibank India as assistant vice president - credit cards, and then joined Capital One Bank. Then, he moved to Aviva India as vice president - customer management and business analytics, and then joined PolicyBazaar as group chief marketing officer and director.

Sanjay Khanna

Present: Chairman and managing director, BPCL

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has announced that Sanjay Khanna, currently Director (Refineries), has assumed additional charge as chairman and managing director following the retirement of Krishnakumar Gopalan on April 30.

Anurag Iyer

Previous: Chief executive officer, BigBang.Social, Collective Artists Network

Anurag Iyer, who led BigBang.Social as chief executive officer, has stepped down from his position. Iyer began his career at Contract Advertising, and then joined Zee Networks in the corporate sales department. Having been a part of media organisations like Network18 and Times Television International and BloombergQuint, he also worked at Haymarket SAC Publishing, and ByteDance.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


