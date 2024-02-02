comScore

Quantum Brief

Saregama introduces ‘Saregama Talent’, a vertical for budding artists

The RPSG group company launches its next-generation performers to bring a fresh perspective to the music industry

By  Storyboard18Feb 2, 2024 4:22 PM
Saregama introduces ‘Saregama Talent’, a vertical for budding artists
These three artists offer a modern and innovative perspective, garnering audiences' attention across varied age groups. (Representative Image: Austin Neill via Unsplash)

Saregama, owned by RPSG group has launched a new vertical named ‘Saregama Talent’. This segment is exclusively tailored for emerging artists. As a part of this move, the company has launched its first three next-gen performers - Maahi, Pragati, and Arjun.

These three artists offer a modern and innovative perspective, garnering audiences' attention across varied age groups.

Vikram Mehra, Managing Director of Saregama India Ltd. said, “ The launch of Saregama Talent marks a strategic move to enhance our non-film content offering, a crucial step towards delivering diverse and comprehensive entertainment experiences to our audience. Maahi, Pragati, and Arjun bring a remarkable blend of talent and passion for music. We plan to extensively collaborate with them on various audio and video projects. Beyond Hindi, Saregama Talent will soon extend its reach to artists in other languages. We are confident that, with Saregama, this trio will not only make waves in the music industry but also etch their names in the hearts of music lovers worldwide.”

What makes this launch unique is the intensive training, grooming, and development Maahi, Pragati, and Arjun have received from Saregama over the past 12 months. Apart from refining their vocals or singing abilities, the training also included various elements of performing arts such as acting, stage presence, styling, persona, and a lot more. This thorough approach ensures they emerge not only as musicians but as proficient performers ready to leave an impact on the music industry.


Tags
First Published on Feb 2, 2024 4:22 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Cadbury 5 Star invents time travel in collaboration with scientist Nambi Narayanan

Cadbury 5 Star invents time travel in collaboration with scientist Nambi Narayanan

Quantum Brief

Avon Cycles renews partnership with Punjab Kings

Avon Cycles renews partnership with Punjab Kings

Quantum Brief

The Man Company rolls out its new campaign #CountingLove

The Man Company rolls out its new campaign #CountingLove

Quantum Brief

Zee-Sony merger: Zee claims ₹700 crore in merger costs

Zee-Sony merger: Zee claims ₹700 crore in merger costs

Quantum Brief

Licious launches its new campaign to celebrate Sundays

Licious launches its new campaign to celebrate Sundays

Quantum Brief

Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Paytm: Journey of successes and controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Paytm: Journey of successes and controversies

Quantum Brief

Ranveer Singh turns investor and brand ambassador for Aman Gupta’s BoAt

Ranveer Singh turns investor and brand ambassador for Aman Gupta’s BoAt