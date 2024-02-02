Saregama introduces ‘Saregama Talent’, a vertical for budding artists

Saregama, owned by RPSG group has launched a new vertical named ‘Saregama Talent’. This segment is exclusively tailored for emerging artists. As a part of this move, the company has launched its first three next-gen performers - Maahi, Pragati, and Arjun.

These three artists offer a modern and innovative perspective, garnering audiences' attention across varied age groups.

Vikram Mehra, Managing Director of Saregama India Ltd. said, “ The launch of Saregama Talent marks a strategic move to enhance our non-film content offering, a crucial step towards delivering diverse and comprehensive entertainment experiences to our audience. Maahi, Pragati, and Arjun bring a remarkable blend of talent and passion for music. We plan to extensively collaborate with them on various audio and video projects. Beyond Hindi, Saregama Talent will soon extend its reach to artists in other languages. We are confident that, with Saregama, this trio will not only make waves in the music industry but also etch their names in the hearts of music lovers worldwide.”