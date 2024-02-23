comScore            

Sensodyne introduces Sensodyne Complete Protection+ Mouthwash, its first mouthwash brand in India

According to the company, Sensodyne Complete Protection+ Mouthwash is designed to complement the daily brushing routine, adding an extra layer of protection to oral care.

By  Storyboard18Feb 23, 2024 12:44 PM
With a formulation free of alcohol, it provides protection against tooth sensitivity and enamel wear to maintain strong teeth. The presence of fluoride helps fight against cavities, stated the company. (Image source: LinkedIn)

Sensodyne introduced its latest innovation – Sensodyne Complete Protection+ Mouthwash. With an existing line of toothpaste and brushes designed for people with sensitive teeth.

According to the company, Sensodyne Complete Protection+ Mouthwash is designed to complement the daily brushing routine, adding an extra layer of protection to oral care. With a formulation free of alcohol, it provides protection against tooth sensitivity and enamel wear to maintain strong teeth. The presence of fluoride helps fight against cavities.

Bhawna Sikka, category lead - Oral Healthcare, Haleon ISC, stated, "Our mouth is the gateway to our overall health & therefore it is extremely important to prioritise Oral Health. As a brand, our endeavour is to deliver superior science products to meaningfully cater to consumer needs. We are thrilled to introduce Sensodyne Complete Protection+ Mouthwash, that will provide consumers protection from sensitivity, enamel wear and cavities. This expansion offers our consumers a comprehensive Sensodyne regimen that includes toothpaste, brush and now a mouthwash."


First Published on Feb 23, 2024 12:44 PM

