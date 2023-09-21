Shah Rukh Khan shines in A23 Poker’s campaign amidst Jawan's box office success

It's Shah Rukh Khan's month of triumph. Following the success of Jawan at the box office, the actor now showcases his poker skills in a new A23 commercial.

A23 (Head Digital Works) unveiled its poker application on September 21, accompanied by a fresh advertising campaign. The campaign consists of two commercials, one featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a dramatic, non-traditional gaming ad and the other promoting responsible gaming.

Notably, A23 chose to launch both commercials simultaneously, striking a balance between promotional content and responsible messaging.

Recent celebrity endorsements of gaming ads, like Sachin Tendulkar's association with Paytm First Game, have faced backlash. However, legal gaming companies in India can advertise across platforms as long as they include proper disclaimers.

A23's poker commercial consciously incorporates poker terminology like raise and all in to emphasize its product offerings and attract poker enthusiasts.

The launch of A23 Poker aligns perfectly with the booming online real-money gaming industry in India. As per Custom Market Insights’ analysis, the Indian online poker market’s expected value in 2023 is close to US$ 115.1 billion and is estimated to touch US$ 346 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 16.9 percent.

With a rising number of online poker players due to the game's popularity and increased internet accessibility, A23 Poker aims to cater specifically to Indian poker fans.

Gunnidhi Singh Sareen, VP-Marketing at Head Digital Works, commented, "The new A23 Poker campaign underscores our commitment to delivering a high-quality product. These ads, including a 90-second film, are poised to resonate with poker enthusiasts. We have also released a 'responsible gaming' film to educate users about safe online gaming practices."