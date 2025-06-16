            

Bata Group appoints Panos Mytaros as its new Global CEO

Prior to joining Bata, Panos Mytaros was the group CEO of ECCO, a lifestyle footwear brand.

By  Storyboard18Jun 16, 2025 10:55 PM
Panos Mytaros is armed with three decades of global leadership experience in the footwear and the leather industry.

Bata Group has announced the appointment of Panos Mytaros as its new global chief executive officer. Mytaros succeeds Sandeep Kataria who led the footwear and apparels company since 2020.

Mytaros is armed with three decades of global leadership experience in the footwear and the leather industry. Prior to joining Bata, Mytaros was the group CEO of ECCO, a lifestyle footwear brand.

Kataria's departure comes as the company navigates a period of slowing growth. He is likely to remain in his role for up to six months to support a smooth leadership transition.

Kataria previously served as CEO of Bata India. Before joining the company in 2017, he spent 24 years in leadership roles at Unilever, Yum Brands, and Vodafone across India and Europe, overseeing prominent consumer brands with wide-reaching global footprints and strong customer loyalty.


First Published on Jun 16, 2025 10:41 PM

