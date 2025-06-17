Ministry of I&B directs cable TV operators to submit CAS, SMS details to DoT by June 20

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has directed all Multi System Operators (MSOs) in the country to submit details of their Conditional Access Systems (CAS) and Subscriber Management Systems (SMS) to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) by June 20, 2025.

The move follows a regulatory overhaul by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), aimed at standardizing television distribution systems to improve transparency, data security, and service delivery in the cable TV ecosystem.

According to the MIB advisory dated June 16, 2025, MSOs must share system-specific information, including the model, version, and date of deployment of the CAS and SMS being used in their networks.

The directive is based on an earlier communication issued by the DoT on May 28, asking all cable operators to furnish this information in a prescribed format via email. Operators are required to email their submissions to jto-cb@gov.in, with copies marked to dircb2.tec-dot@gov.in and ddgcb.tec@gov.in. The subject line must clearly state “Details of CAS & SMS deployed.”

This compliance measure stems from TRAI’s amendment to the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection Regulations, 2017. The amended regulation, introduced under Section 4A, mandates that all distributors of television channels use CAS and SMS systems that are certified under the newly introduced Schedule IX. These systems are integral to managing subscribers, securing digital transmissions, and ensuring that only authorized users can access content.

"TRAI had notified amendment to the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) Regulations, 2017 inserting, inter-alia, therein Regulation 4A. Sub-regulation (1) (hereinafter referred to as ‘the regulation”) of these regulations states that every distributor of television channel shall, from such date and after such testing and certification, as may be specified by the Authority by order, deploy such conditional access system and subscriber management system which conform to the requirements as specified in the Schedule IX: Provided that for the conditional access systems and subscriber management systems already deployed before the date of issue of the order referred to in this sub-regulation, the Authority shall specify a separate timeline within which such systems shall get tested and certified to meet the requirements as specified in the Schedule IX.”

The DoT has entrusted the Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC) with the responsibility of registering and certifying these systems. TEC now serves as the nodal agency for overseeing the deployment of CAS and SMS solutions across the broadcasting sector.

"TRAI had designated the Telecommunication Engineering Centre (hereinafter referred 10 8 “TEC”), Department of Telecommunication (hereinafter referred “DoT") Testing and Certification Agency," advisory stated.