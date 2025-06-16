Nazara debuts in Metaverse gaming, launches Pokerverse VR

Mobile gaming company Nazara Technologies on Monday announced that it made a debut in Metaverse gaming. The esports firm has launched Pokerverse VR, a multiplayer poker experience for Meta Quest and Apple Vision Pro.

Nazara's VR game has been developed by Hyderabad-based studio YesGnome.

According to the company, Pokerverse VR is a free-to-play game, that features real-time multiplayer, natural VR controls, and AR/VR flexibility.

“With Pokerverse VR, we’re taking our first step into immersive gaming experiences at Nazara Publishing,” said Nitish Mittersain, Jt MD & CEO of Nazara Technologies. “As platforms like Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest gain traction, we see exciting possibilities in this space. We are actively exploring future titles with developers who want to build for the next era of gaming".

“We wanted to reimagine poker as an immersive, social experience that felt tactile, intuitive, and global from day one,” said Sridhar Muppidi, Founder of YesGnome. “It’s been an exciting journey building Pokerverse VR, and we’re thrilled to partner with Nazara Publishing to bring this vision to players across platforms".

Pokerverse VR features:

According to Nazara Technologies, one of the key features of the metaverse game is it can sync with players across the world. A ganer can also practice solo while challenging an AI opponent. The other features include: Gesture-based interaction to check, call, or peek at your cards; fine-tuning betting strategy in real time; In-game access to settings, audio, and VR/AR toggle; Earn XP to unlock levels.

Shares of Nazara Tech were up 0.43%, trading at Rs 1,333.60 on Monday at 12:30 pm following the announcement of the Metaverse game launch.

Notably, last week ace investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala exited Nazara Technologies and offloaded over 3% of the company's shares through bulk deals on both the BSE and NSE.