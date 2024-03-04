SLICE® ropes in actress Nayanthara as brand ambassador

Slice® has announced the appointment of the actress Nayanthara as its latest brand ambassador. With Nayanthara on board, Slice® aims to strengthen its connection with audiences, reaffirming its status as the leading beverage for mango enthusiasts.

Sharing her excitement on coming on board as Slice®’s new face, actor Nayanthara said, “I am thrilled to be a part of the Slice family and contribute to the legacy of this iconic brand. Known for its memorable campaigns, I am eager to be a part of the brand’s upcoming projects. I hope the new campaign immerses my fans in the delightful world of Slice in a unique and captivating way.”