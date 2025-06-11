Traditional adex under pressure as TV grows by 1%, print down by 3% in 2025: WPP Media

As global advertising expenditure surpasses $1.1 trillion in 2025, traditional formats like television and print continue to lose ground, making way for digital-first and data-driven media channels, according to WPP Media’s 'Mid-Year Global Advertising Forecast'.

Global television advertising— including both traditional and streaming formats— is projected to grow just 1.0% to $162.5 billion in 2025. While this signals a modest recovery, it masks a more significant transformation beneath the surface.

Streaming TV, which accounts for $41.8 billion of the total, is growing rapidly and is expected to reach $71.9 billion by 2030. In contrast, traditional linear TV continues to stagnate or decline in most major markets, suffering from audience fragmentation and the rise of on-demand content.

Print Advertising Continues Its Freefall

Print remains the hardest-hit medium, with global ad spend in this segment forecast to decline 3.1% to $45.5 billion in 2025. This follows years of consistent contraction, as advertisers move away from newspapers and magazines in favor of digital platforms that offer better targeting, measurement, and ROI.

Even legacy media players with strong brand equity are struggling to hold onto ad dollars, especially as younger demographics increasingly consume news and entertainment online. While traditional media will still command a share of the global ad wallet, its influence and investment appeal are steadily being eclipsed by formats that deliver on data, flexibility, and audience precision

OOH Remains Resilient Thanks to Digital Transformation

Despite the flat growth for both TV and print, out-of-home (OOH) advertising is one of the few traditional formats showing resilience. The global OOH market is expected to remain steady at $52 billion in 2025, with digital OOH (DOOH) accounting for a significant 41% of that spend, the report said.

Advertisers are investing more in DOOH due to its ability to blend mass reach with digital capabilities like dynamic creatives and real-time targeting. This makes DOOH particularly effective in high-traffic urban areas and during large-scale events.

Meanwhile, audio advertising is expected to remain flat at $26.5 billion. The growth in streaming audio formats—like podcasts and digital radio—is being offset by a -1.7% decline in terrestrial (AM/FM) radio. Audio continues to be a valued medium for its immersive and intimate engagement, but overall investment is not expected to grow significantly in the short term.