France plans to ban ads for Chinese fast fashion giants Shein, Temu

France's government is planning to impose a ban on Chinese fast-fashion platforms Shein and Temu advertisements. According to media reports, the upper house of France's Parliament, the Senate, has unanimously voted in favor of the revised law which aims to reduce the environmental impact of the textile industry.

Additionally, the amended bill would impose sanctions on influencers who promote such products and ban fast fashion advertisements.

Environmental experts have pointed out that low-priced garments produced by fast-fashion chains lead to excessive consumption and waste, causing damage to the environment.

Last year, French Parliament's lower house, the National Assembly adopted the bill, but the Senate passed it with 337 votes and only one against it.

However, the amended bill has made a distinction between "ultra" fast fashion and "classic" fast fashion, therefore keeping off European fast-fashion players like Zara, H&M, and Kiabi from the ban list.

A joint committee of senators and lower house deputies is expected to meet in September to produce likely to produce a joint text in September this year. Before the final adoption of the Bill, the European Commission will be notified.

'Fast Fashion in France'

According to the state environmental agency Ademe, France is witnessing a sharp surge in fast fashion. Nearly 50 clothing items are released into the French market each year and 35 are thrown away every second in the country.

A slew of brands are experiencing difficulties, such as Jemmyfer which went into liquidation this year, and NafNaf has been in receivership since May.

According to France 24, the bill will impose stricter sanctions on fast-fashion companies by scoring their "environmental communication. Companies with the lowest score will be taxed by the government up to five euros per product in 2025 and up to 10 euros by 2030.

Separately, Shein has been hit with complaints from the European Union's consumer group over dark patterns. According to a report by Reuters, the pan-European consumer organization BEUC has alleged that Shein is using different tactics to make people buy more on its website and application.

Shein responded by saying that it is working constructively with national consumer authorities and the EU Commission to demonstrate its commitment to complying with EU laws and regulations.