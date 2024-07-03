            

      SoCheers wins the digital mandate for ASUS India

      The account was won following a multi-agency pitch involving several rounds of presentations and will be handled from the agency’s Mumbai office.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 3, 2024 2:08 PM
      A leader in motherboards and gaming products, ASUS is also one of the top three consumer notebook manufacturers globally.

      SoCheers has won the digital mandate of Taiwanese multinational electronics giant, ASUS  for its Indian business. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch involving several rounds of presentations and will be handled from the agency’s Mumbai office.

      Established in 1989, ASUS is a Taiwanese multinational corporation focused on producing consumer electronics. A leader in motherboards and gaming products, ASUS is also one of the top three consumer notebook manufacturers globally. ASUS entered the Indian electronics market in early 2011 and has since been rapidly developing product portfolio including mobiles, personal and gaming PCs, virtual and augmented reality products, as well as IOT devices and robotics technologies.

      As part of the mandate, SoCheers will handle both ASUS & ROG India Consumer PC, end-to-end digital responsibilities, which includes overall strategy and management for both the brands across social channels. The agency will also strengthen the brand's online persona with Outreach and Influencer Marketing, end-to-end management of pre and post Content Production, as well as strategizing and executing digital Brand Campaigns for upcoming product launches, starting with the ASUS Vivobook S 15, slated to launch in first week of July 2024.

      Paramjeet Singh Mehta, Head of Marketing, ASUS India said, ”We are on the verge of making some new additions and developments to our existing portfolio & believe that a lot of value can be built through our digital touchpoints. The vision for the brand that we have & what SoCheers is envisioning syncs well & we are delighted to partner with SoCheers and embark on our digital growth journey”.

      Siddharth Devnani, Co-Founder & Director, SoCheers said, “As a global leader in innovative technology, ASUS is at the top of their game with their cutting-edge expertise, setting them a class apart in the ever-evolving tech landscape. We are ecstatic to partner with ASUS and together, we look forward to creating impactful campaigns that strike the right chords, win attention and propel the brand to the next level”.  


      First Published on Jul 3, 2024 2:08 PM

