Sociowash secures the digital mandate of Tide Arabia

The agency will be responsible for elevating the brand's digital presence through the formulation and execution of strategic creative approaches.

By  Storyboard18Feb 21, 2024 5:54 PM
The account will be managed by the agency’s Mumbai team. As part of this strategic partnership, Sociowash will be responsible for increasing the digital share of voice of the brand by executing campaigns that will increase engagement and brand recall.

Sociowash, an integrated advertising agency, has secured the digital mandate for Tide Arabia, the laundry detergent brand in the UAE.

The account will be managed by the agency’s Mumbai team. As part of this strategic partnership, Sociowash will be responsible for increasing the digital share of voice of the brand by executing campaigns that will increase engagement and brand recall. The agency will amplify the brand’s digital presence while resonating with its target audience and help the brand achieve its business objectives.

When asked about the win, Raghav Bagai, co-founder of Sociowash, said, “Tide is the most prominent name when it comes to laundry detergents, globally. We are elated to have been chosen to manage the digital landscape for Tide Arabia. We are confident that our team's extensive experience and expertise in FMCG brands will help redefine and elevate the brand's digital positioning in the region. Together, we can create an impact that goes beyond what has been achieved before, reaching new locations, setting new benchmarks, and adding genuine value for the brand.”

Arushi Sethi, brand director, Tide Arabia, said, “With Sociowash, Tide Arabia looks forward to leveraging new technologies and tactical digital strategies; to further cement our position as a leading laundry detergent brand. We are excited to collaborate and craft engaging campaigns, increasing audience engagement and elevating our overall digital presence.”


First Published on Feb 21, 2024 5:54 PM

