Sociowash secures the digital mandate of Tide Arabia

Sociowash, an integrated advertising agency, has secured the digital mandate for Tide Arabia, the laundry detergent brand in the UAE.

The agency will be responsible for elevating the brand's digital presence through the formulation and execution of strategic creative approaches.

The account will be managed by the agency’s Mumbai team. As part of this strategic partnership, Sociowash will be responsible for increasing the digital share of voice of the brand by executing campaigns that will increase engagement and brand recall. The agency will amplify the brand’s digital presence while resonating with its target audience and help the brand achieve its business objectives.

When asked about the win, Raghav Bagai, co-founder of Sociowash, said, “Tide is the most prominent name when it comes to laundry detergents, globally. We are elated to have been chosen to manage the digital landscape for Tide Arabia. We are confident that our team's extensive experience and expertise in FMCG brands will help redefine and elevate the brand's digital positioning in the region. Together, we can create an impact that goes beyond what has been achieved before, reaching new locations, setting new benchmarks, and adding genuine value for the brand.”