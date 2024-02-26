Sony denies interest in acquiring stake in regional OTT platform aha

Sony has issued a statement clarifying that they have not been in talks with Arha Media and Broadcasting.

"We at Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) respectfully clarify that the speculation regarding our acquisition of a stake in the OTT platform, Aha, is completely unfounded and not based on facts,” said the statement. Media reports suggested, Sony Group’s India arm was looking to acquire at least a 26 percent stake in Arha Media and Broadcasting which owns regional OTT platform aha.

The deal was to be valued at approximately Rs. 1500 crore, said reports. The predominately Telugu-oriented content streaming platform has over 2.5 million subscribers and is one of the top Telugu OTT platforms in India and its diaspora markets like the United States.