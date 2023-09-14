Sony Sports Network launches new ad campiagn ahead of 19th Asian Games

Ahead of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, official broadcasters, Sony Sports Network, have launched the campaign in the history of the Asian Games in India. In order to ensure that the message ‘Iss Baar Sau Paar, Phir se, Hum Hongey Kamyab’ resonates across every corner of India, Sony Sports Network has garnered support from an line-up of influential figures such as Union Minister of Sports, Shri Anurag Thakur, Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan along with Chiefs of tri-services Gen Manoj Pandey, Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar and Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari who have put their might behind the Indian athletes vying for top honours at the prestigious multi-sporting event.

The campaign shines a spotlight on the unsung heroes of Indian sports – those who have relentlessly dedicated themselves to their respective disciplines and are on the precipice of donning the national colours at this esteemed multi-sport event. Among the prominent influencers of the country who have joined the broadcaster’s mission and shared their messages for the participating athletes to reach higher echelons in this edition of the quadrennial extravaganza are Amitabh Bachchan, Sudha Murty, Aamir Khan, Hema Malini, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapoor, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Kapil Sharma Mirabai Chanu, Zaheer Khan, Anju Bobby George, Raja Randhir Singh and many more. Also joining the broadcaster, was an all-star lineup of Indian sports journalists who have been covering the journeys of our sporting heroes from Dainik Jagran, Dainik Bhaskar, Rajasthan Patrika, The Telegraph, Deccan Chronicle, Dinakaran, Lokmat, Eenadu, Gujarat Samachar, Sandesh, Asomya Pratidin, Sportskeeda along with RJs from Radio City and Radio One and representatives from leading news channels Aaj Tak and NDTV 24X7.

The campaign has attracted a host of sponsors such as Hyundai, JSW, Limca Sportz, Paisabazaar, LIC of India, Ultratech Cement, State Bank of India, Panasonic amongst others and more brands are expected to be announced by the time the Asian Games begin on 23rd September, 2023.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India:

“The Asian Games is one of the grandest stages in the sporting world of Asia and the Indian contingent is training hard to add to our medal count. It’s a moment of national pride as we have stalwarts from every walk of life joining us for the campaign to rally behind our Indian athletes making this the grandest campaign ever for the Asian Games. Adding to that, we have also received great support from our sponsors who will surely benefit from the strategic partnership with Sony Sports Network for the Asian Games.”

Sandeep Mehrotra, Head Ad Sales, Network Channels, Sony Pictures Networks India:

“Over the years, multi sporting events have attracted significant viewer interest and we have done well to tap into the immense potential of non-cricket sports in India. Brands want to associate with content that is not only culturally relevant but also inspirational and evokes national pride. The 19th Asian Games on Sony Sports Network will provide advertisers the ideal platform to communicate their message to a wide demographic of receptive viewers from across the country through innovative advertising solutions. We are thrilled to witness a tremendous response for the upcoming 19th Asian Games with advertiser interest from across categories like Automobiles, BFSI, Beverage, consumer durables and others.”

Mr. Virat Khullar, AVP & Head of Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Ltd:

“Hyundai's partnership with Sony Sports Network for the Asian Games signifies a strategic commitment that extends beyond the world of sports in India. Sport serves as a formidable catalyst, fostering performance, personal growth, teamwork, and discipline among our youth. By investing in events like the Asian Games, Hyundai not only promotes youth participation but also ignites their aspirations, encouraging them to dream big and realize their full potential. This initiative is one of many in Hyundai's sports portfolio, aligned with our overarching mission of enriching vibrant and healthy communities.

Our strategic alliance with sports nurtures talent and resonates with Hyundai's global vision of 'Progress for Humanity.' In this endeavor, Hyundai goes beyond manufacturing cars; we actively contribute to the construction and promotion of a brighter future for youth through the transformative power of sports.”

Sachin Vashishtha, Chief Marketing Officer, Paisabazaar.com: