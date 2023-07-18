SUGAR Cosmetics makes OMD India its media agency

OMD, that's part of the Omnicom Media Group, has won the media mandate for SUGAR Cosmetics following a competitive pitch. OMD India handle the end-to-end media strategy for the leading cosmetic brand from the agency’s office in Mumbai.

With this collaboration, OMD India will provide innovative and forward-leaning solutions that deliver to SUGAR Cosmetics’ business objectives and offer strategic support as it looks to the future with aspirations to scale as a global cosmetic brand.

Speaking of this partnership, Anisha Iyer, CEO of OMD India, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with such an ambitious brand that resonates with the pulse of new India, especially at a time when it endeavours to become a global force. Our partnership with them will see us bring the right amalgamation of innovation, creativity, empathy, and insights to create valued connections with their customers and build profitable business outcomes.”