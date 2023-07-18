comScore

SUGAR Cosmetics makes OMD India its media agency

OMD India handle the end-to-end media strategy for the leading cosmetic brand from the agency’s office in Mumbai.

SUGAR Cosmetics makes OMD India its media agency
With this collaboration, OMD India will provide innovative and forward-leaning solutions that deliver to SUGAR Cosmetics' business objectives and offer strategic support as it looks to the future with aspirations to scale as a global cosmetic brand.

OMD, that's part of the Omnicom Media Group, has won the media mandate for SUGAR Cosmetics following a competitive pitch. OMD India handle the end-to-end media strategy for the leading cosmetic brand from the agency’s office in Mumbai.

With this collaboration, OMD India will provide innovative and forward-leaning solutions that deliver to SUGAR Cosmetics’ business objectives and offer strategic support as it looks to the future with aspirations to scale as a global cosmetic brand.

Speaking of this partnership, Anisha Iyer, CEO of OMD India, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with such an ambitious brand that resonates with the pulse of new India, especially at a time when it endeavours to become a global force. Our partnership with them will see us bring the right amalgamation of innovation, creativity, empathy, and insights to create valued connections with their customers and build profitable business outcomes.”

Kaushik Mukherjee, Co-founder and COO, SUGAR Cosmetics, said, “We are very excited to partner with OMD India to deploy data-rich media strategies that will help us achieve the business goals we have set for ourselves. In today’s dynamic media ecosystem, their intelligent tech stack, agility and expertise will help us drive efficient campaigns to reach audiences across market segments. I look forward to working closely with team OMD India and building SUGAR Cosmetic's existing position as the preferred cosmetics brand for makeup enthusiasts across the nation.”


