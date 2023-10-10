Supreme Court to hear Google's Rs 1,337 crore appeal against CCI penalty in Jan 2024

The Supreme Court of India will commence hearings on Google's appeal challenging a Rs1337.76 crores penalty in January 2024.This penalty is imposed on the tech giant over allegations of abusing its dominant position across various markets related to Android mobile devices.

The appeal follows the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) decision, which upheld the ruling of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on the matter.

As per reports, a bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra assured on Monday that they will hear the case in the last week of January 2024. Earlier this year, NCLAT had asked Google to deposit 10 percent of the Rs1337.76 crore fine amount imposed on them by the CCI before hearing the tech giant's plea for relief against the CCI order.