YouTube rolls out shopping stickers for Shorts

YouTube is updating its Shorts experience, launching new Shopping product stickers to highlight shoppable products in videos. This move, announced Wednesday, aims to make it easier for viewers to find and buy items.
The new stickers could help creators earn more. During testing last month, YouTube found Shorts with these stickers saw over 40% more clicks on products than those with the old Shopping button. Previously, tagged products appeared in a banner with a Shopping button. Tapping the banner opened a product list.
Now, creators can tag products in a Short to automatically generate a sticker based on the first tagged item. They can adjust the sticker's size and placement. If multiple products are tagged, viewers can tap a downward arrow on the sticker to see a full product list. Clicking a product redirects them to the retailer's website.
Shopping product stickers are rolling out globally over the next week, except in South Korea, where YouTube plans to launch them soon.
YouTube CEO Neal Mohan shared at Cannes Lions 2025 that Shorts now average over 200 billion daily views. Mohan also announced that Google's Veo 3 video generator, which creates video and audio, will come to Shorts later this summer.