The Man Company Partners makes Megalodon its AI design partner

The collaboration between The Man Company and Megalodon signals a shift in the way brands approach creativity in the digital age. Leveraging AI-powered tools and design techniques, Megalodon is working closely with The Man Company to develop marketing campaigns, content, and personalised experiences that resonate with their target audience.

"We strongly feel that AI can change the way customers consume branded content while making it experiential, relatable and engaging. At The Man Company we have always prioritised adoption of new technologies and trends to deliver impactful, clutter breaking campaigns to our audience and our recent campaign with Megalodon is a testament to that." says Jatin Luthra, brand marketing head - The Man Company. "At The Man Company, we have always prioritised innovation and excellence in everything we do. By teaming up with Megalodon, we are confident that we can take our creative strategies to the next level and continue to provide our customers with exceptional experiences."