The Minimalist wins the creative mandate for Movin

The Minimalist, a leading creative & digital solutions agency, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Movin, a logistics brand launched as a joint venture between UPS and InterGlobe Enterprises.

As part of the mandate, The Minimalist will offer Movin a wide range of creative communication services, including managing social media channels, brand campaigns, ORM and internal communications.

The co-founder of The Minimalist, Sahil Vaidya, expressed his excitement about the directive to succeed with Movin. "Our team is thrilled to work with a brand that has the potential to steer a revolution in the logistics segment. We are excited about doing some inventive work in the coming years in order to build a new-age logistics brand in the country.”