The Minimalist wins the creative mandate for Movin

As part of the mandate, The Minimalist will offer Movin a wide range of creative communication services, including managing social media channels, brand campaigns, ORM and internal communications.

By  Storyboard18Sep 13, 2023 2:21 PM
Sudipto Roy, VP, Commercial at, Movin, shared, “Their team's creative-tech experts promise to ignite thought-provoking brand communication and campaigns that will surely leave a lasting impact. We are particularly excited about their unique AI-driven strategies. Together, we look forward to expanding MOVIN to Indian audiences in an innovative way." (Representative Image: Marc A via Unsplash)

The Minimalist, a leading creative & digital solutions agency, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Movin, a logistics brand launched as a joint venture between UPS and InterGlobe Enterprises.

The co-founder of The Minimalist, Sahil Vaidya, expressed his excitement about the directive to succeed with Movin. "Our team is thrilled to work with a brand that has the potential to steer a revolution in the logistics segment. We are excited about doing some inventive work in the coming years in order to build a new-age logistics brand in the country.”

Sudipto Roy, VP, Commercial at, Movin, shared “Creating corridors of opportunity, innovation, and excellence has always been at the heart of our brand's mission, and we are thrilled to partner with The Minimalist as they share similar values. Their team's creative-tech experts promise to ignite thought-provoking brand communication and campaigns that will surely leave a lasting impact. We are particularly excited about their unique AI-driven strategies. Together, we look forward to expanding MOVIN to Indian audiences in an innovative way."


