Tilt Brand Solutions turns communication partner for Lendingkart

Tilt Brand Solutions, in this partnership, was tasked to conceive and execute a through-the-line campaign for Lendingkart featuring their brand ambassador – Rajkummar Rao.

By  Storyboard18Oct 10, 2023 11:13 AM
Tilt Brand Solutions is a part of Quotient Ventures. (Representative Image: Claudio Schwarz via Unsplash)

Lendingkart has appointed Tilt Brand Solutions as their communications partner for their upcoming campaign that will feature during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. The Mumbai-based brand and communications consultancy, Tilt Brand Solutions is a part of Quotient Ventures.

Ram Deshpande, chief marketing officer, Lendingkart said, "Really excited about our upcoming campaign with Tilt Brand Solutions at the helm to redefine our brand storytelling with our unique position in the fintech space. Looking forward to some great creative work that will take brand Lendingkart further.”

Rajiv Chatterjee, co-founder and group chief growth officer of Quotient Ventures added, “We are thrilled to partner with Lendingkart for this critical campaign. We are partnering with them to position their expanded product portfolio and through-the-line execution of the campaign and amplification across touchpoints. We are grateful to them for the faith placed in us, as well as their ambition to disrupt the market, both at a product and communication level.”


First Published on Oct 10, 2023 11:13 AM

