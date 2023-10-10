Tilt Brand Solutions turns communication partner for Lendingkart

Lendingkart has appointed Tilt Brand Solutions as their communications partner for their upcoming campaign that will feature during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. The Mumbai-based brand and communications consultancy, Tilt Brand Solutions is a part of Quotient Ventures.

Tilt Brand Solutions, in this partnership, was tasked to conceive and execute a through-the-line campaign for Lendingkart featuring their brand ambassador – Rajkummar Rao.

Ram Deshpande, chief marketing officer, Lendingkart said, "Really excited about our upcoming campaign with Tilt Brand Solutions at the helm to redefine our brand storytelling with our unique position in the fintech space. Looking forward to some great creative work that will take brand Lendingkart further.”