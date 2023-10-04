comScore

Quantum Brief

TRAI grants third extension for stakeholder comments on broadcasting and cable services

TRAI has decided on another extension, pushing the final deadlines to October 10 for comments and October 25 for counter-comments.

By  Storyboard18Oct 4, 2023 8:53 AM
TRAI grants third extension for stakeholder comments on broadcasting and cable services
The consultation paper seeks to address the issues related to tariff, interconnection and quality of service of broadcasting and cable services, as identified by the stakeholders' committee and suggested by other stakeholders. (Image sourced from Moneycontrol)

In an ongoing process, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has announced the third extension for stakeholders to submit comments on the 'Review of Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable Services' consultation paper.

Initially released on August 8, 2023, TRAI had set the original deadline for receiving comments on September 5, with counter-comments due by September 19. Following stakeholder requests, these dates were first moved to September 19 and October 3, then further extended to October 3 and October 17. Now, TRAI has decided on another extension, pushing the final deadlines to October 10 for comments and October 25 for counter-comments.

TRAI emphasizes that no additional requests for time extensions will be entertained, as stated in their official notification. The consultation paper addresses key issues related to tariff structures, interconnection, and the quality of service within the broadcasting and cable services sector. These concerns were identified by the stakeholders' committee and suggested by others within the industry.


Tags
First Published on Oct 4, 2023 8:52 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Publicis makes changes to its work-from-home policy

Publicis makes changes to its work-from-home policy

Quantum Brief

Superdry sells its South Asian IP assets to Reliance Brands for £40 million

Superdry sells its South Asian IP assets to Reliance Brands for £40 million

Quantum Brief

Enforcement Directorate summons Ranbir Kapoor in connection to Mahadev Online Book app

Enforcement Directorate summons Ranbir Kapoor in connection to Mahadev Online Book app

Quantum Brief

Domino's slashes pizza rates to compete with smaller and newer rivals

Domino's slashes pizza rates to compete with smaller and newer rivals

Quantum Brief

Mahindra & Mahindra aims to boost revenue by increasing its global footprint

Mahindra & Mahindra aims to boost revenue by increasing its global footprint

Quantum Brief

Suhana Masala launches new ad campaign; promotes new Gujarat spice range

Suhana Masala launches new ad campaign; promotes new Gujarat spice range

Quantum Brief

Ranjan Pai to invest in unicorn beauty brand Purplle

Ranjan Pai to invest in unicorn beauty brand Purplle

Quantum Brief

Meta to lay off employees from Reality Labs division: Reports

Meta to lay off employees from Reality Labs division: Reports