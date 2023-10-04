TRAI grants third extension for stakeholder comments on broadcasting and cable services

In an ongoing process, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has announced the third extension for stakeholders to submit comments on the 'Review of Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable Services' consultation paper.

Initially released on August 8, 2023, TRAI had set the original deadline for receiving comments on September 5, with counter-comments due by September 19. Following stakeholder requests, these dates were first moved to September 19 and October 3, then further extended to October 3 and October 17. Now, TRAI has decided on another extension, pushing the final deadlines to October 10 for comments and October 25 for counter-comments.