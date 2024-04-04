comScore            

      TRAI seeks public input on auctioning new spectrum bands for mobile services

      This feedback will help TRAI formulate recommendations on factors like reserve price, band plan, quantum of spectrum to be auctioned, block size, and other auction conditions specific to these new bands.

      Stakeholders, including telecom companies and industry associations, can submit written comments on the consultation paper by May 2nd, 2024 (Image source: News18)

      Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), has released a consultation paper seeking public feedback on the auction of new spectrum bands for mobile services. These bands include 37-37.5 GHz, 37.5-40 GHz, and 42.5-43.5 GHz.

      The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had previously requested TRAI's recommendations on auctioning these bands along with existing bands like 600 MHz and 26 GHz. However, TRAI responded by reiterating its previous recommendations on existing bands and initiating a separate consultation process for the new ones.

      Stakeholders, including telecom companies and industry associations, can submit written comments on the consultation paper by May 2nd, 2024, followed by counter-comments by May 16th, 2024.

      This feedback will help TRAI formulate recommendations on factors like reserve price, band plan, quantum of spectrum to be auctioned, block size, and other auction conditions specific to these new bands.

      These bands hold the potential to significantly improve mobile data speeds and network capacity, paving the way for advanced 5G services and future technological advancements.


