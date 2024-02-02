Who are the Unilever executives scoped up by Ola and Swiggy?

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and its parent Unilever are called the CEO factory for good reason. The FMCG major has its alumni in companies across the FMCG space in India and abroad, across leadership positions. Now, new-age homegrown firms are also tapping HUL and Unilever to add to their leadership ranks. Two experienced executives from Unilever have recently joined prominent Indian startups Ola and Swiggy. These hires come as both companies prepare for significant shifts and development in their industries.
Hemant Bakshi as CEO of Ola
On January 25, 2024, Ola, India's leading ridesharing platform, announced the appointment of Hemant Bakshi as the new CEO of Ola Mobility. Hemant, who previously served as Executive Vice President for Unilever Marketplace and Chairman of Unilever Indonesia, brings more than 30 years of experience to his new position. Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and CEO of Ola Cabs, is reportedly stepping down to lead Krutim, his newly established AI unicorn in India. In a statement on X, Bhavish expressed confidence in Bakshi's ability to lead Ola Mobility into its next phase of expansion. The goal is to serve one billion Indians while also transforming mobility through premiumization and technology. Hemant's extensive experience in leadership roles across India, Singapore, and Indonesia, makes him a valuable resource to Ola Mobility. The move comes shortly after Ola announced the launch of over 10,000 e-bikes in Delhi and Hyderabad.
Ashwath Swaminathan as Chief Growth & Marketing Officer of Swiggy
Swiggy, the food tech startup, has appointed Ashwath Swaminathan as its Chief Growth & Marketing Officer (CGMO). Swaminathan, who worked at HUL for nearly 18 years, held several leadership positions before taking on his new role at Swiggy. The CGMO position is a new addition to Swiggy's leadership team. Swaminathan will oversee operations jointly, with a focus on engaging new and loyal customers, bringing innovation, and exploring possible collaborations that will improve Swiggy's market position. Sriharsha Majety, Swiggy's co-founder and Group CEO, expressed trust in Swaminathan, also Swiggy is currently preparing for its initial public offering (IPO), and Swaminathan's addition to the team shows a commitment to strengthening growth strategies and marketing efforts.