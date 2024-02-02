Who are the Unilever executives scoped up by Ola and Swiggy?

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and its parent Unilever are called the CEO factory for good reason. The FMCG major has its alumni in companies across the FMCG space in India and abroad, across leadership positions. Now, new-age homegrown firms are also tapping HUL and Unilever to add to their leadership ranks. Two experienced executives from Unilever have recently joined prominent Indian startups Ola and Swiggy. These hires come as both companies prepare for significant shifts and development in their industries.

Hemant Bakshi as CEO of Ola

On January 25, 2024, Ola, India's leading ridesharing platform, announced the appointment of Hemant Bakshi as the new CEO of Ola Mobility. Hemant, who previously served as Executive Vice President for Unilever Marketplace and Chairman of Unilever Indonesia, brings more than 30 years of experience to his new position. Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and CEO of Ola Cabs, is reportedly stepping down to lead Krutim, his newly established AI unicorn in India. In a statement on X, Bhavish expressed confidence in Bakshi's ability to lead Ola Mobility into its next phase of expansion. The goal is to serve one billion Indians while also transforming mobility through premiumization and technology. Hemant's extensive experience in leadership roles across India, Singapore, and Indonesia, makes him a valuable resource to Ola Mobility. The move comes shortly after Ola announced the launch of over 10,000 e-bikes in Delhi and Hyderabad.

Ashwath Swaminathan as Chief Growth & Marketing Officer of Swiggy