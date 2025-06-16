Chandrasekaran calls Air India crash 'most heartbreaking' of his career, urges staff to stay determined

ADVERTISEMENT
Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran called the crash of Flight AI 171 the most heartbreaking incident of his professional life, as he addressed employees at the airline’s headquarters and training academy in the wake of the fatal Ahmedabad-London accident.
“I’ve seen many crises in my career, but this is the most heartbreaking one,” Chandrasekaran said, recounting his visit to the crash site and the devastation witnessed. He conveyed the company’s deep sorrow and extended condolences to the bereaved families, calling them part of Air India’s extended family.
In his address, Chandrasekaran urged employees to stay focused and resilient amid grief, criticism, and uncertainty. “If you feel distraught, the word you should remember is determination. We need to show resilience and use this moment to build a safer airline,” he said.
He also underscored the complexity of aviation operations and advised staff not to jump to conclusions before official investigation results are released. “This is the time to be calm, to be brave, and resolute,” he said.
During his visit to the Emergency Command Centre, the Integrated Operations Control Centre, and Customer Service and Support units, Chandrasekaran praised the behind-the-scenes work of Air India employees. “Every small action you do, executed with perfection, builds the larger success of the airline,” he noted.
He closed by reaffirming the airline’s long-term mission: “Our job is to get Air India to the place it deserves—one that earns the trust of this country and the people who fly with us. Stay the course.”