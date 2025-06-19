Amazon India to invest over Rs 2000 crore to bolster pan India operations network

E-commerce giant Amazon India has announced that it will be investing Rs 2,000 crore, nearly $233 million in the ongoing year (2025) to expand and upgrade operations infrastructure, improve associate safety and well-being programs, and develop new tools and technology for its fulfillment network. The e-commerce behemoth, which has been running its operation in the country for more than a decade, has aimed to leverage the Rs 2,000 crore of investments to launch new sites and upgrade existing facilities across its fulfillment, sortation, and delivery network.

"This investment will enhance processing capacity, improve fulfillment speed, and increase efficiency across the company's operations network," the online shopping platform said in a statement.

Further, Amazon India said it will also allocate funds towards the health and financial well-being of employees and associates across the operations network, including programs like ‘Ashray’ – to provide dedicated rest points for delivery associates; ‘Samridhi’ - a financial well-being program focused on financial education and personal finance support for associates and drivers; ‘Pratidhi’ program supporting children of associates with scholarship; and ‘Sushruta’ to address the healthcare needs of truck drivers.

"For over a decade now in India, we have been focused on building the best-in-class logistics infrastructure—designed to deliver with safety, speed, scale, and reliability for our customers across the country. These latest investments reflect our commitment to continually expand and upgrade our operations across our fulfillment, sortation, and delivery network. By strengthening our infrastructure capabilities, enhancing processing capacity, and implementing state-of-the-art technology, we're positioning Amazon to better serve customers throughout India while supporting our employees, associates, and partners who are the heart of it all." said Abhinav Singh, VP - Operations, Amazon India and Australia.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of the ecommerce giant's entry into the ultra-fast delivery space with the launch of its quick commerce platform, Amazon Now, in select parts of Bengaluru this week.

"We are running our 10 mins delivery service Amazon Now in select pin-codes in Bengaluru and are excited with the initial customer response and positive feedback, especially from Prime members. Based on this, we're now expanding the service over the next few months," an Amazon spokesperson told Moneycontrol.

Separately, Amazon.com Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy recently shared an internal memo signaling imminent layoffs as the company invests in AI.

As the company will roll out Gen AI and agents in the future, Jassy stressed it would change the work environment entirely. According to Jassy, there would be massive job cuts as Amazon has increased focus on implementing AI services across the segments, including shopping, Alexa, advertising, and internal operations.