IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air rally behind Air India after Ahmedabad plane crash

India’s leading private airlines—IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air—have extended heartfelt solidarity to Air India following the tragic crash of Flight AI 171 near Ahmedabad, which has claimed over 260 lives in one of the worst air disasters in the country’s history.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, bound for London with 242 passengers and crew, crashed into a medical college complex shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing nearly all onboard and several people on the ground.

In an outpouring of support, all three private carriers issued statements on social media platform X (formerly Twitter):

IndiGo said, “We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident at Ahmedabad airport. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, and their families. We stand united in spirit with Air India in this very difficult time.”

SpiceJet echoed the sentiment, stating, “We are truly saddened by the tragic incident... Our prayers are with the passengers, crew, and their loved ones.”

Akasa Air issued a similar message and, like the other carriers, removed its display picture and header images across social platforms in a mark of collective mourning.

Expressions of grief came from across the corporate and political spectrum. Tata Group, which owns Air India, expressed “profound sorrow” and pledged full support to bereaved families. Gautam Adani, whose group operates Ahmedabad airport, confirmed close coordination with authorities on rescue and relief.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan cancelled a scheduled event, saying, “We are with the country.” President Droupadi Murmu called it a “heart-rending disaster,” while Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu visited the crash site on directions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The incident triggered immediate ripples in the financial markets: shares of IndiGo fell around 3%, SpiceJet dropped 1.5%, and Boeing—maker of the ill-fated aircraft—saw a 7–9% decline in pre-market US trading.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have launched a full investigation. Authorities are analysing black box data, pilot communication logs, and weather conditions at the time of the crash. No preliminary findings have been released yet.