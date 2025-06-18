Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar named brand ambassador for Reddit

Reddit is the only place where you can find genuine human perspectives about the things you care about – this includes cricket and now Sachin Tendulkar!

Today, Reddit announced that Sachin Tendulkar has joined Reddit as a new brand ambassador. This collaboration underscores Reddit's commitment to fostering digital communities centered around shared passions like cricket. It also reflects Reddit's growing relevance in the broader sports landscape, recognizing the significant engagement and enthusiasm sports generates among its diverse user base. Earlier this year, Reddit announced a partnership with Serie A, the professional football league in Italy, and last year, announced a new partnership program with major US professional sports leagues, including NFL, NBA, MLB, PGA Tour and Nascar. Sports, as an interest group on Reddit, is one of the fastest-growing groups (+30% YoY), bringing together highly engaged fans across over 1000 communities (1).

Beginning this month, sports fans will have exclusive opportunities to engage with Tendulkar, one of cricket’s most beloved heroes, in Reddit communities, including the fan-run r/SachinTendulkar. Through his official Reddit profile, u/SachinTendulkar, the iconic player will share personal reflections, match insights, and exclusive content. In the coming months, Tendulkar will also appear in a new marketing campaign for Reddit in India as well as other markets throughout the world.

“For me, cricket has always been about that pure connection with people, on and off the field. In getting to know Reddit, what stands out is the sheer passion that brings its communities together,” said Sachin Tendulkar. “I’m especially looking forward to discovering conversations on r/IndiaCricket and r/IndianSports. It’s a unique platform where people truly share what they love. This association gives me an opportunity to connect with fans in new ways and celebrate our shared love for sports.”

“Sachin Tendulkar, a name synonymous with cricket excellence, possessed a remarkable ability to transcend boundaries and unite people through his extraordinary talent. His presence on the field fostered a powerful sense of community among fans, who were drawn together by their shared admiration for the "Master Blaster," said Reddit’s Vice President of International Growth, Durgesh Kaushik. “This unifying community spirit is precisely what we aim to empower and cultivate at Reddit. We envision Reddit’s cricket communities becoming vibrant digital spaces where fans from every corner of the globe can come together, connect, and share their passion for the sport, and most importantly, engage directly with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. We are immensely proud and excited to officially welcome the "Master Blaster" as Reddit’s Brand Ambassador. We believe that his participation will enrich the experience for cricket fans worldwide, offering them unprecedented opportunities for interacting and connecting with one of the game's greatest icons.”

Over the last year, Reddit’s “Cricketverse”, consisting of fan-operated communities like r/IndiaCricket (+73% YoY (2)) and r/MumbaiIndians (+58% YoY (2)), has seen record-breaking momentum: