YoungGuns Class Of 2023: Schbang’s Tanaya Saigal and Rishabh Pande

Tanaya Saigal is a group creative manager at Schbang with over six years of experience in the digital advertising industry. She specialises in new narratives - inspired by emerging brands, in art, pop and subculture. H&M’s 2022 ‘Brighter Than Ever’ film which she conceptualised and scripted is a good example of how Tanaya deploys her skills. It was a metaphor for what the brand wanted to enable with The Liftman as an embodiment of the brand itself, pressing the lever on everyone’s dreams. Her portfolio of work ranges from categories like beauty, fashion and entertainment to food and FMCG.

Saigal’s colleague Rishabh Pande, group creative manager, Schbang, has also been with the independent company for six years. In his time at the agency, he has been at the helm of the creative process that gets Schbang’s campaigns to push the envelope and win metals. Some brands that Pande has worked on include Britannia, Amazon Prime Video, Swiggy Instamart, HDFC Life, Unacademy, and Mattel Games. Pande considers Swiggy Instamart's ‘Khali Ka Khaali Cart’ campaign from last year to be one of his most meaningful works. Another impactful campaign of his is Britannia’s Jim Jam Pop's ‘Biscuit Of The Future’ which got a lot of organic traction as Pande and his team went 360 degrees with this campaign with a print ad, a digital launch film, influencer and meme channel collaborations.

Outside of work, he enjoys reading, but very slowly, playing football, and sometimes watching it, and immersing himself into content that shapes his world view.

About YoungGuns

Storyboard18 is bullish on India’s creative industry and the talent putting it on the map. To kick off our campaign to fuel the industry further, we’ve launched YoungGuns, an initiative to celebrate new ideas, bright talent, fearless creativity and an exciting future. It’s critical to recognize, celebrate, encourage and support young, brave and bold brand makers if we want to propel the industry forward. YoungGuns is an annual recognition program that puts creativity and talent back in the spotlight.

Here’s how we did it