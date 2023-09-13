Mindshare’s Amin Lakhani: AI will not be AI without human intelligence

Storyboard18 caught up with Amin Lakhani, chief executive officer - South Asia, Mindshare on the sidelines of YoungGuns where he discussed the creative industry of India, and the interesting trends in the arena of AI and human creativity. Lakhani like many industry leaders shared valuable advice for the YoungGuns felicitated by Storyboard18. Read on.

How bullish are you on India’s creative industry at the moment?

Absolutely very bullish. If you look at the opportunities in India, everything is 2X or 3X of what the global averages are. Therefore, there is massive opportunity, whether it is in classical creative, whether it is addressable creative, whether it is fast moving content, you name it, and there are ample opportunities.

We are all talking about the marrying of AI and human creativity. What are the interesting trends in this space that we have to look out for?

AI will not be AI without human intelligence. We bring in human intelligence into everything we do. AI is a great enabler for what humans can achieve, and process, do it faster, better, save time and energy and become more productive. But, there is no match to human creativity, human emotions and human connection. I think that will continue to guide the world, technology and evolution time and time again.

About YoungGuns