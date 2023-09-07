comScore

Large global brands are eyeing a piece of the Indian pie: George Plammoottil

The CEO and co-founder of Lets Solv and Glocal Konsult shares his thoughts about India’s creative industry and his views on marrying AI with human creativity.

By  Storyboard18Sep 7, 2023 10:24 PM
George Koshy Plammoottil, chief executive officer and co-founder, Lets Solv and Glocal Konsult

George Koshy Plammoottil, chief executive officer and co-founder, Lets Solv and Glocal Konsult, spoke to Storyboard18 about the future of India's creative industry and his message to Storyboard's YoungGuns and others. Edited excerpts:

Are you bullish about India’s creative industry?

This is the time when the Indian creative industry is at the cusp of becoming a large international force in itself, especially with how Indian brands are going international. Right from food choices, technology to lifestyle to fashion, India is in vogue. The creative agencies are taking us global too.

What is your message for Storyboard18 YoungGuns and young guns across the world?

This is the time for India, this is the time to outshine. The way we have done things has only brought us on the global radar more and more. Creativity is changing because of technology; technology is bringing products that are making work a lot easier and that is giving us a lot of opportunities for India. Most of the animation work is being done in India. Large global brands are eyeing a piece of the Indian share.

Tell us about your understanding of how to get the best of human creativity and artificial intelligence or AI together.

I run a technology company and I also run a creative agency. We are trying to marry the opportunity that technology brings to the field through AI and ML (machine learning) to understand what the customer insight is going to be. All of these insights like what colour will go well in an ad have become much easier. You are running an entire curve through an AI and ML engine which tells you what works even before taking it to the market and that gives us a lot more things to work on.


First Published on Sep 7, 2023 10:24 PM

