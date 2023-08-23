Bullish on India’s creative industry: The YoungGuns are coming today

From Indian marketers leading global brands and businesses to Made-in-India marketing and ad campaigns making a spectacular splash on an international stage, Indian creativity no longer follows the world, but leads it.

It’s a new dawn for Indian advertising that ticks the 4Es of creativity - engaging, exciting, entertaining and effective.

Storyboard18 is bullish on India’s creative industry and the talent putting it on the map. To kick off our campaign to fuel the industry further, we’ve launched YoungGuns, an initiative to celebrate new ideas, bright talent, fearless creativity and an exciting future. It’s critical to recognize, celebrate, encourage and support young, brave and bold brand makers if we want to propel the industry forward. YoungGuns is an annual recognition program that puts creativity and talent back in the spotlight.

Here’s how we did it

Storyboard18's YoungGuns is a celebration of talent - future-ready young professionals in advertising and marketing who are driving businesses and brands forward and bringing glory to India globally. YoungGuns - Class of 2023 was put together by our editorial teams through a selection process based on work/campaigns that have won global, Indian and regional awards in the past two years, giving India even greater creative clout the world over and setting a benchmark for the industry.

The YoungGuns Event

At the inaugural edition of YoungGuns, catch the ad and marketing industry’s leaders who are building legendary brands and the young professionals building on that legacy. Together they are driving the future of creativity in an age of Augmented Intelligence, where human creativity is powered by tech.

The YoungGuns evening on August 24 will see 36 YoungGuns felicitated and will witness industry leaders and legends raising a toast to the talent and the future.

There will be special dialogues with Raja Rajamannar, global chief marketing and communication officer and president - Healthcare Business, Mastercard and President of World Federation of Advertisers; Prasoon Joshi, Chairman McCann WorldGroup Asia and CEO & CCO McCann Worldgroup India; and Piyush Pandey, Chairman Global Creative and Executive Chairman India, Ogilvy; and award-winning film maker Ram Madhvani. They will be joined by business and brand leaders across companies such as Mahindra, Mondelez, Microsoft, Diageo, TCS, Britannia, Godrej Group, Hindustan Unilever, Federal Bank, Mindshare, GroupM, Havas, IPG Mediabrands, Lodestar, ITC, Bobble AI, Publicis Groupe, Asian Paints, Edelweiss, Tata Motors, Parle, Netcore, Yes Bank, among others.

With the spotlight on the young talent, the evening also aims to bring out forward-thinking ideas that leave a mark in this brave, new tech-fuelled world.