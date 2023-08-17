YoungGuns: The ad industry has always been about being young, says Santosh Padhi

Storyboard18’s YoungGuns initiative, a flagship programme from the Network18 Group is a magnanimous celebration of the brightest brains, revolutionary ideas and creativity enhanced by technology. In the age of Augmented Intelligence, where tech-powered human creativity drives brands and businesses, Storyboard18 will honour the YoungGuns at a glittering ceremony in August. There will be insightful and nuanced conversations as marketing and business leaders come together for an exclusive gathering to encourage, support and celebrate the bold brand makers.

Santosh Padhi, chief creative officer, Wieden+ Kennedy India says, “This industry has always been about being young. Either you have talent which is young or you make sure that senior folks like us are young by heart. Especially in a country where more than 50 percent of the nation is fronted by youth, you better be young if you are communicating with the majority of them."

While talking about the future of creativity and the advertising industry, Padhi states, “Our industry is going through a massive transformation. Advertising is nothing but the reflection of society. Some of the old learnings are coming handy to us in this industry. We are also relying big time on the new age mediums and new age talent to resonate with the audiences."

He also affirms that currently the industry is still struggling to get a grip on some of these new age mediums and figuring out how to create big brand campaigns on these new platforms. He also mentions “The industry has evolved a lot in the last so many years. Either you learn to survive or you get out. Blending our experience of 2-3 decades and the restless energy, work approach and mindset of the youth will benefit the brands of today’s world,” he concludes.