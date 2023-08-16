YoungGuns: A dynamic interplay of how tech enabled creativity

Storyboard18’s YoungGuns initiative, a flagship programme from the Network18 Group is a magnanimous celebration of the brightest brains, revolutionary ideas and creativity enhanced by technology. In the age of Augmented Intelligence, where tech-powered human creativity drives brands and businesses, Storyboard18 will honour the YoungGuns at a glittering ceremony in August. There will be insightful and nuanced conversations as marketing and business leaders come together for an exclusive gathering to encourage, support and celebrate the bold brand makers.

Aditi Mishra, chief executive officer, Lodestar UM finds YoungGuns to be an exciting programme because it is showcasing the potential within the industry today. According to her, the industry must celebrate talent and future shapers of the industry of tomorrow, felicitating them and understanding what they have brought to business.

“In the future, it’s going to be great to understand what these promising individuals can deliver and it also tells people across the industry that there is this great work that young people of today are bringing in,” says Mishra. She also highlights the future of creativity and industry: “The future is going to come with the dynamic interplay of what technology can enable creativity to deliver. With better understanding of consumer journeys, there will be more immersive experiences and more personalised options opening up.”

Mishra believes that the creativity that young minds can bring will give much better business solutions which are enabled by data. There will be a much better understanding of what communication and advertising is really delivering to brand growth and business.