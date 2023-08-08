YoungGuns: Younger folks bring fearless, playfulness, and free-spiritedness into a business, says Arun Iyer

Storyboard18’s YoungGuns initiative, a flagship programme from the Network18 Group is a magnanimous celebration of the brightest brains, revolutionary ideas and creativity enhanced by technology. In the age of Augmented Intelligence, where tech-powered human creativity drives brands and businesses, Storyboard18 will honour the YoungGuns at a glittering ceremony in August. There will be insightful and nuanced conversations as marketing and business leaders come together for an exclusive gathering to encourage, support and celebrate the bold brand makers.

Addressing YoungGuns event, Arun Iyer, founder and creative capital of Spring Marketing Capital, said, “YoungGuns is a fabulous initiative. A very clear signal of how the future is shaping up in any industry is directly proportionate with how excited the young folks in the industry are. This is a great encouragement for all the young folks in the business of communication and marketing. Younger folks bring fearlessness, playfulness, and free-spiritedness into the business. These are very critical traits as they help propel a business forward.”