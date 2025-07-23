Accenture Song absorbed into new ‘Reinvention Services’ unit

Accenture is dissolving its creative and marketing-led division, Accenture Song, and folding it into a broader new offering called 'Reinvention Services' as part of a strategic reorganization set to take effect from September 1, 2025.

The development comes as David Droga, founder of creative shop Droga5, is about to stand down as CEO of Accenture Song and becomes vice chair of the global consultancy as a whole. On September 1, 2025, Ndidi Oteh will become CEO of Accenture Song. Oteh is currently the Accenture Song Americas lead. Nick Law will become the new Song creative strategy & experience lead and will also join Accenture’s GMC.

The company now has reportedly announced that it will move away from its current industry-group-led model and instead reorganize into five business lines: Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Song, and Industry X. However, the Song brand itself, once considered a $14 billion creative juggernaut, is being retired and absorbed into the new 'Reinvention Services' group, which unifies capabilities across strategy, consulting, tech, operations, and digital marketing.

Reinvention Services, Accenture says, will focus on helping clients undergo holistic transformations through AI and technology-enabled change. The new setup aims to better reflect market demand for integrated services, with clients increasingly looking for partners that can bring together creative thinking, tech delivery, and operational execution under one roof.

“Once we fully implement our new model, we will be able to bring more leading solutions faster and embed data and AI more easily into our solutions and delivery,” CEO Julie T. Spellman Sweet reportedly said when briefing analysts on the group’s third quarter earnings.

“We will also be able to help our people learn and apply AI more easily as this technology continues to evolve quickly. We will continue to manage our business through our geographic markets, the Americas, EMEA and APAC and go to market by industry.”

The decision marks a significant turning point for Accenture Song, which emerged from the consolidation of various digital and creative acquisitions including Droga5, Fjord, and The Monkeys. At its peak, it was hailed as one of the world’s largest digital agencies and seen as Accenture’s big bet on creativity-driven consulting. Its dissolution signals a pivot from branding-led growth to AI-powered transformation consulting.

Song reportedly recorded mid single-digit growth in the three months to the end of May, according to quarterly earnings results. While Accenture didn’t reveal earnings for Song, the group reported Song revenue for the 2024 financial year up 7% to $US$19 billion.