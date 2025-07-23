            
  • Home
  • advertising
  • accenture-song-absorbed-into-new-reinvention-services-unit-76111

Accenture Song absorbed into new ‘Reinvention Services’ unit

Accenture Song will be incorporated into a wider arm of Accenture’s organisation. Along with four other organisations, it will now come under a unit called Reinvention Services.

By  Storyboard18Jul 23, 2025 8:16 AM
Accenture Song absorbed into new ‘Reinvention Services’ unit
Accenture overhauls Song unit, integrates it into new AI-driven reinvention services line. (Image source: Accenture)

Accenture is dissolving its creative and marketing-led division, Accenture Song, and folding it into a broader new offering called 'Reinvention Services' as part of a strategic reorganization set to take effect from September 1, 2025.

The development comes as David Droga, founder of creative shop Droga5, is about to stand down as CEO of Accenture Song and becomes vice chair of the global consultancy as a whole. On September 1, 2025, Ndidi Oteh will become CEO of Accenture Song. Oteh is currently the Accenture Song Americas lead. Nick Law will become the new Song creative strategy & experience lead and will also join Accenture’s GMC.

The company now has reportedly announced that it will move away from its current industry-group-led model and instead reorganize into five business lines: Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Song, and Industry X. However, the Song brand itself, once considered a $14 billion creative juggernaut, is being retired and absorbed into the new 'Reinvention Services' group, which unifies capabilities across strategy, consulting, tech, operations, and digital marketing.

Reinvention Services, Accenture says, will focus on helping clients undergo holistic transformations through AI and technology-enabled change. The new setup aims to better reflect market demand for integrated services, with clients increasingly looking for partners that can bring together creative thinking, tech delivery, and operational execution under one roof.

“Once we fully implement our new model, we will be able to bring more leading solutions faster and embed data and AI more easily into our solutions and delivery,” CEO Julie T. Spellman Sweet reportedly said when briefing analysts on the group’s third quarter earnings.

“We will also be able to help our people learn and apply AI more easily as this technology continues to evolve quickly. We will continue to manage our business through our geographic markets, the Americas, EMEA and APAC and go to market by industry.”

The decision marks a significant turning point for Accenture Song, which emerged from the consolidation of various digital and creative acquisitions including Droga5, Fjord, and The Monkeys. At its peak, it was hailed as one of the world’s largest digital agencies and seen as Accenture’s big bet on creativity-driven consulting. Its dissolution signals a pivot from branding-led growth to AI-powered transformation consulting.

Song reportedly recorded mid single-digit growth in the three months to the end of May, according to quarterly earnings results. While Accenture didn’t reveal earnings for Song, the group reported Song revenue for the 2024 financial year up 7% to $US$19 billion.

The latest report from Accenture indicates Song will end the current financial year well ahead of the previous year.


Tags
First Published on Jul 23, 2025 8:16 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Instagram's frame-level likes promise precision, but can they outrun reels?

Instagram's frame-level likes promise precision, but can they outrun reels?

How it Works

FSSAI floats RFP to empanel creative agencies for two-year contract

FSSAI floats RFP to empanel creative agencies for two-year contract

How it Works

Accenture Song–WPP merger rumors fuel industry speculation

Accenture Song–WPP merger rumors fuel industry speculation

How it Works

Instagram's data dive: Why frame-level insights can be a game changer for creators and brands

Instagram's data dive: Why frame-level insights can be a game changer for creators and brands

Brand Marketing

Global Ads Spotlight: RSF marks 30th anniversary with global campaign on press freedom and elections

Global Ads Spotlight: RSF marks 30th anniversary with global campaign on press freedom and elections

Brand Marketing

Paytm's marketing services revenue declined by 12.4% to Rs 247 crore in Q1 FY26

Paytm's marketing services revenue declined by 12.4% to Rs 247 crore in Q1 FY26

Advertising

Zee Entertainment's ad revenue drops 16.7% YoY in Q1 FY26

Zee Entertainment's ad revenue drops 16.7% YoY in Q1 FY26