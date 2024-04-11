            

      Biryani reigns this Ramzan with close to 6 million orders

      Close to 6 million plates of Biryani were ordered during this period, marking a 15 percent increase compared to regular months.

      Apr 11, 2024
      Traditional favorites like Biryani, Haleem, and Samosa continued to dominate the Iftar table, showcasing their enduring popularity during Ramzan.

      Swiggy has unveiled its Ramzan order analysis, revealing the nation's continued love affair with Biryani during the holy month. Close to 6 million plates of Biryani were ordered during this period, marking a 15 percent increase compared to regular months. Hyderabad stood out by ordering over a million plates of Biryani and 5.3 lakh plates of Haleem. Traditional favorites like Biryani, Haleem, and Samosa continued to dominate the Iftar table, showcasing their enduring popularity during Ramzan.

      During Ramzan, Swiggy witnessed a 34% increase in Iftar orders between 5:30 to 7 pm. The top items ordered nationally for Iftar were Chicken Biryani, Mutton Haleem, Samosa, Falooda and Kheer.

      During Ramzan, there was a significant increase in orders for popular dishes across the nation compared to normal days. Haleem saw a huge increase of 1454.88%, followed by Phirni with an 80.97% increase. Malpua orders went up by 79.09%, while Falooda and Dates saw increases of 57.93% and 48.40% respectively.

      Ramzan’s Sweet Spot Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bhopal and Meerut saw a drastic increase in orders placed for Iftar sweet dishes including Malpua, Dates and Phirni.


