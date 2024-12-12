            
CCI monitoring M&A deal values in digital sector to curb "killer acquisitions"

Speaking at a forum on Wednesday, CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur highlighted the regulatory body's focus on zero-priced digital business models and evolving market dynamics in the era of artificial intelligence.

By  Storyboard18Dec 12, 2024 10:06 AM
"Killer acquisitions" involve dominant companies acquiring smaller competitors to eliminate potential threats to their market position, while "creeping acquisitions" refer to the gradual acquisition of a target company's shares through open market transactions.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is intensifying scrutiny of deal values in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) within the digital market sector to identify and prevent "killer acquisitions" and "creeping acquisitions," according to CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur.

According to reports, Kaur highlighted the regulatory body's focus on zero-priced digital business models and evolving market dynamics in the era of artificial intelligence.

The regulator is also keenly observing the behaviour of large digital platforms that leverage their dominant positions.

A specific concern raised pertains to these platforms poaching employees from smaller startups engaged in generative AI (GenAI) innovation, a practice under scrutiny in markets like the US and the EU.


First Published on Dec 12, 2024 10:06 AM

