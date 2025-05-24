Tamannaah Bhatia’s Mysore Sandal Soap endorsement row. Here’s what happened

The state government has appointed actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the brand ambassador for Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), makers of the century-old Mysore Sandal Soap. The two-year endorsement deal is reportedly worth ₹6.2 crore.

The government has positioned the decision as a strategic step to expand the brand’s footprint beyond Indian borders, targeting the West and Gulf countries through revamped packaging and a global marketing campaign.

MB Patil, Karnataka’s commerce and industries minister, clarified that the selection of Tamannaah was made after screening several popular actresses. Stars like Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, and Kiara Advani were ruled out due to existing brand affiliations. Bhatia's availability, strong social media reach, and alignment with KSDL’s image helped seal the deal, the minister said.

“This is part of business,” Patil asserted, adding that the ultimate goal is to boost KSDL’s turnover to ₹5,000 crore.

However, the announcement has been met with protests from pro-Kannada groups who argue that a Bollywood actress does not represent Karnataka’s cultural ethos. Demonstrators gathered outside the KSDL factory in Yeshwanthpur, demanding the appointment of a Kannada celebrity instead.

“People don’t buy soap because of Tamannaah. Mysore Sandal is Karnataka’s pride and should be endorsed by someone who represents our culture,” said activist Roopesh Rajanna, recalling how late actor Puneeth Rajkumar helped elevate the Nandini Milk brand.

Despite the pushback, the government remains firm. Minister Patil highlighted KSDL’s recent turnaround - doubling production, increased profitability, and the launch of 23 new projects, including a new manufacturing unit in Vijayapura. The company is also being guided by Rajnikant, a former Hindustan Unilever executive, in its growth journey.