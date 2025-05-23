Wipro cuts selling, marketing expenses to Rs 6,437 crore in FY25

ADVERTISEMENT
IT Service giant Wipro has reduced its selling and marketing expenses from 7.79% for the fiscal year 2024 to 7.23% for the year ended March 31, 2025. The selling and marketing expenses decreased by 7.99% in absolute terms in FY25. The IT major attributed the cut to a one-time employee restructuring cost of Rs 152 crore in fiscal year 2024.
Additionally, the company also slashed total employee compensation costs due to a lower headcount in FY2025 compared to FY24.
According to the annual report released by the company, Wipro's selling and marketing expenses declined from Rs 6,997 crore in FY24 to Rs 6,437 crore in FY2025. However, the marketing and brand-building costs witnessed a marginal rise on a year-on-year basis. In FY24, the company spent Rs 355.5 crore on brand building versus Rs 359 crore in FY2025.
Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue from the IT Products segment increased marginally from 2.16% for the year ended March 31, 2024, to 2.19% for the year ended March 31, 2025. In absolute terms, selling and marketing expenses decreased by Rs 3 crore, it added.
According to the company, all the activities carried out through marketing are aimed at growing its customer base, solidifying our relationships, and enhancing our brand and reputation.
Wipro clocked 19% rise in its consolidated profit to Rs 13,218 crore in fiscal 2025 as against Rs 11,112 crore in the previous financial year. The total income of the company increased to Rs 92,972 crore versus Rs 92,391 crore in FY24.