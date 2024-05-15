Disney+ Hotstar collaborates with Kartik Aaryan for 'Free For All, Har Match Har Ball'

Disney+ Hotstar has once again collaborated with Kartik Aaryan as he becomes the face for its latest campaign, Free For All, Har Match Har Ball. The recently released ad film for the campaign emphasizes on Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Free on mobile’ offering for the tournament enabling all the cricket fans across the country to never miss any cricketing action.

The ad film opens with a shot of the hustling and bustling railway station platform and Kartik Aaryan in a Team India jersey making an announcement. In his signature style, we see him rallying cricket fans from all nooks and corners, dancing and celebrating to a ‘Free for all’ jingle as he declares that users can watch ‘Har Match Har Ball’ of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app. Conceptualized by the Disney+ Hotstar team and directed by Vijay Maurya, the film captures the excitement of the game with its catchy jingle and its significance in the lives of Indians as they come together to revel and cheer for Team India. To top it off, Irfan Pathan and Sanjay Manjrekar are also seen playing cameos in the film.

“Cricket holds a special place in the heart of every Indian, and our mission is to ensure its accessibility to all. Through this campaign, we aim to extend the reach of the sport to every corner of the nation, ensuring that our users can experience every thrilling moment of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for free on their mobile devices. We're thrilled to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan once again; his passion for cricket and entertainment perfectly aligns with the spirit of this campaign," said a Disney+ Hotstar spokesperson.

Kartik Aaryan said, "Cricket isn’t just a sport for me; it’s a lifelong passion. I lived and breathed every moment of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and look forward to watching Team India excel in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. Super thrilled to collaborate with Disney+ Hotstar again, ensuring that the cricket fans know that they can enjoy the tournament for free on mobile."