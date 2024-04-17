HDFC Bank CMO Ravi Santhanam on cracking the IPL ad game

The Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years has stood as a testament to India's most loved and worshipped sport, cricket. However, the IPL is no longer just a cricket tournament but also a marketing festival that sees brands across categories vying for a piece of action on and off the pitch.

One such brand that is highly visible in the IPL 2024 arena is HDFC Bank which is using the IPL platform to boost awareness for PayZapp, an all-in-one online payment application. In an exclusive conversation with Storyboard18's editor Delshad Irani, Ravi Santhanam, Group Head and CMO of HDFC Bank, spoke about the IPL as an advertiser's platform, the insights driving the PayZapp campaign and what makes the IPL unique from a marketer's vantage.