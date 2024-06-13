Hero Vired celebrates Father's Day with a campaign featuring a comic strip

Hero Vired is celebrating Father's Day with a new campaign called 'Lessons from a Father: Wisdom Across Generations.' The campaign features a comic strip, highlighting how fatherly teachings have evolved over time.

The creatively illustrated comic strips emphasize the unwavering desire of fathers to ensure the best for their children and showcase how fatherly advice has evolved over time yet remains rooted in the constant desire for their children's well-being and success. The campaign invites learners to share personal stories and anecdotes capturing the profound values passed through generations.

Akshay Munjal, Founder and CEO of Hero Vired, commented, "Father's Day honours the endless efforts and selfless contributions of all fathers. At Hero Vired, we get to witness and celebrate fathers who embrace the journey of upskilling - setting a powerful example for their children. By continuously enhancing their skills and embracing lifelong learning, these fathers demonstrate that upskilling brings lasting rewards and endless opportunities."