Kumbh 2025: Technology meets tradition with the 'Kumbh Sah'AI'yak' App and AI chatbot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also unveiled the Kumbh Sah'AI'yak AI chatbot, designed to assist pilgrims at the 2025 Maha Kumbh.

By  Storyboard18Jan 14, 2025 5:57 PM
The Uttar Pradesh government has gone all out to ensure top-notch facilities for this year’s Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. To make the event more accessible and organised, they have introduced a mobile app that offers real-time updates on event schedules, traffic, navigation to bathing ghats, medical camps, and more.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also unveiled the Kumbh Sah'AI'yak AI chatbot, designed to assist pilgrims at the 2025 Maha Kumbh. Supporting multiple languages, this chatbot offers event information, travel guidance, and personalised help. Developed by the Prayagraj Mela Authority and UPDESCO, it is accessible via a mobile app, website, and WhatsApp, improving the overall experience for devotees.

The Kumbh Sahayak App serves as a digital guide for pilgrims, simplifying their journey and ensuring a smooth experience. Its has several features.

The app gives details in real-time about event schedules, bathing dates, and traffic conditions.Its GPS-enabled maps highlight important locations such as ghats, medical camps, police stations, and lost-and-found centres.

There is also an SOS Feature where, in emergencies, one can connect with help desks, police, or medical services with a single tap. It also has multilingual feature of which, a wider accessibility is the goal. The app gives Explore the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of the Kumbh Mela through the app. This initiative leverages modern technology to ensure better crowd management and enhance the pilgrimage experience for millions of devotees.


