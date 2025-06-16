Amazon CEO Andy Jassy named Media Person of the Year at Cannes Lions 2025

ADVERTISEMENT
Andy Jassy, president and chief executive of Amazon, has been named the 2025 Media Person of the Year by the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, an annual event that celebrates global excellence in advertising and communications.
The honor, one of the festival’s most high-profile awards, is given to an individual who has made a notable impact on the media and creative industries. Festival organizers cited Jassy’s leadership in steering Amazon’s expansion as a media powerhouse — from e-commerce to streaming, advertising, and cloud infrastructure — as a defining force in the evolution of global media.
Philip Thomas, Chair, LIONS, said: “Historically, each year, Cannes Lions has honoured outstanding leaders who have reshaped the media industry. This year, we are proud to recognise Andy Jassy and the entire Amazon organisation. Not only is Amazon the largest media platform globally, but it has also set new standards for scale, creativity, and influence, effectively creating a new model for media. Andy’s visionary leadership continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in media, and we are excited to honour him for his extraordinary contributions.”
The award places Jassy among a group of past recipients that includes prominent tech leaders such as YouTube’s Salar Kamangar, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, Google’s Eric Schmidt, Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, and former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer.
Jassy is scheduled to appear for a conversation on stage at the festival’s Debussy Theatre on June 18, ahead of the formal award presentation later that evening.