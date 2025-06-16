How Amitabh Kant turned 'Incredible India' into a global tourism masterstroke

Snow-capped Himalayan peaks, sun-kissed coasts, lush forests teeming with wildlife, ancient monuments, and a vibrant mosaic of culture and cuisine - India has always had the ingredients of an extraordinary travel destination.

But in the early 2000s, the challenge was not in what India offered, but how it told its story.

The aftermath of 9/11 had cast a long shadow over international tourism, and India, like many others, saw a slump in foreign arrivals.

The need of the hour was not just to revive interest but to reposition India on the global travel map. That responsibility landed on the shoulders of Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Aayog and India’s G20 Sherpa, a dynamic bureaucrat in the Ministry of Tourism.

Kant's brief to agencies was straightforward yet ambitious: create a compelling identity that could attract discerning global travellers.

Ogilvy & Mather, entrusted with the creative execution, responded with a powerful visual and emotional idea - "Incredible India."

At the heart of the campaign was a striking visual play: the first "I" in "India" replaced with an exclamation mark. Originally a doodle by V. Sunil, the concept captured attention instantly. The exclamation mark symbolised India's bold, vibrant energy, while the dot beneath it playfully echoed Sri Lanka on the map. And of course, the word, "Incredible" naturally called for an exclamation point.

Whether mirrored as the moonlit minaret of the Taj Mahal or the black stripe of a tiger, the exclamation mark became a symbol of discovery, surprise, and awe - everything India encapsulates.

Television commercials took viewers on breath-taking journeys across deserts, mountains, rivers, and spiritual experiences. A series of carefully curated visuals showcased local dances, yoga, music, and iconic locations, all concluding with the serene beauty of the Taj Mahal and the invitation to "Find the Incredible You."

It was not just advertising - it was experiential storytelling.

But the campaign's true strength lay in its holistic rollout. State tourism boards aligned under the umbrella of "Incredible India," crafting their own narratives. Madhya Pradesh, for instance, positioned itself as the "Heart of Incredible India," while others highlighted their distinct natural and cultural heritage.

Digital transformation followed. The launch of the Incredible India website and mobile app made travel planning seamless, and global campaigns like "Visit India Year 2023" and "Incredible India 2.0" leveraged digital platforms and targeted TVCs to keep India top of mind for international tourists.

More than two decades since its inception, "Incredible India" remains one of the most iconic and enduring country branding campaigns in the world.

At its core is the vision of Amitabh Kant, whose leadership helped not only sell a destination, but reshape how India saw itself - and how the world came to see India.